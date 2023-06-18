Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires 11 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby acquired 11 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($16.89) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($185.81).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.72), for a total transaction of £105,984.88 ($132,613.71).

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Southby purchased 10 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,552 ($19.42) per share, with a total value of £155.20 ($194.19).

Shares of EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($16.89) on Friday. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,918 ($24.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £854.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2,596.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

