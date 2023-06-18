Insider Buying: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Buys 279,752 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 279,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $58,747.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,473,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,436.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 172,345 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,086.25.
- On Monday, April 10th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 88,086 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,021.50.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 385,024 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.54.
Heliogen Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of HLGN stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.16. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 403.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 250,049 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,844 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heliogen
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
