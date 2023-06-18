Insider Buying: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Buys 279,752 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 279,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $58,747.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,473,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,436.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 172,345 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,086.25.

On Monday, April 10th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 88,086 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,021.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 385,024 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.54.

Heliogen Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of HLGN stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.16. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 770.24%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 403.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 250,049 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,844 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

