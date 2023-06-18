Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £151.33 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner purchased 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £151.33 ($189.35).

Ocado Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 461.90 ($5.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -710.62 and a beta of 1.23. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 342 ($4.28) and a one year high of GBX 989.60 ($12.38). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 447.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 556.13.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.88) price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,061 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 783.50 ($9.80).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.