Insider Buying: ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Iain G. Ross bought 150,000 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,015.02).

ReNeuron Group Stock Up 3.1 %

RENE stock opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.80 million, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.00. ReNeuron Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.41). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.56.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

