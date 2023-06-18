Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after buying an additional 1,340,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,735,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 190.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 372,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

