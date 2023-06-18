Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 4,500,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $27,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,790,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,669,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AvePoint Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.98. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.93.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AvePoint by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.