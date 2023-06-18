Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 4,500,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $27,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,790,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,669,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.98. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AvePoint by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

