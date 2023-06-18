Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Sells $100,730.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $612.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Expensify by 452.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 61.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Expensify by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

