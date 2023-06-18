Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) SVP Sells 4,936 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catherine Anne Barone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Catherine Anne Barone sold 25,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $338,500.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Shares of IE opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $90,238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 69.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,571 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,177,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at $7,916,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

