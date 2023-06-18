Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) EVP Sells $100,210.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 31.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

