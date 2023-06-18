Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 6,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 6,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 153.62%.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

