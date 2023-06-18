Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.