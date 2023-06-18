Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVAC. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Partner Cap Sec restated a fundamental buy rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at $34,920,429.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intevac news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James P. Moniz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intevac by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 122,912 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

