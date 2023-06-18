InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

