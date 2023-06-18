Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

INTU opened at $455.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

