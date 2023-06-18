Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.