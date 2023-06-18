Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after buying an additional 2,205,538 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 3,386,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 945,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

