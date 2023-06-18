Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0519 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

