Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,009 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 119,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.10 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.