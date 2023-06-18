Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 9.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.65.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.