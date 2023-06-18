Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,829 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 198% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,622 put options.
Editas Medicine Stock Down 5.0 %
EDIT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.84. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $19.97.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine
In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
