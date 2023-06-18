Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,034 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,211 put options.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 1.0 %

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.