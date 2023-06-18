InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $1.31 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

