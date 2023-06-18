IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.01 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IRIDEX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

