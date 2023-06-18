IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.01 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
