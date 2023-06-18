Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

IREN opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

