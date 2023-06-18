iShares China Large-Cap ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 243,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average volume of 124,076 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 79,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

