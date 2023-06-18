iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

