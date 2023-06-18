Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Isoray

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of Isoray worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

