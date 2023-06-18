Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Institutional Trading of Isoray

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Isoray stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Isoray at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

