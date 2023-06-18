Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion.

Shares of JBL opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.43.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

