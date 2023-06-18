Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Raised by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 1.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,869,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,707,488 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NYSE:J opened at $116.57 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

