James Kihara Sells 2,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $133,807.50.

On Monday, April 10th, James Kihara sold 523 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $9,487.22.

On Thursday, April 6th, James Kihara sold 701 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $12,730.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

