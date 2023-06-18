Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) vs. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Critical Contrast

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Exchange Group and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 22.30% 40.18% 14.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Exchange Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 1 6 5 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings for Japan Exchange Group and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $445.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Japan Exchange Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Exchange Group and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $49.88 0.18 FactSet Research Systems $1.84 billion 8.75 $396.92 million $11.52 36.54

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Exchange Group. Japan Exchange Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Japan Exchange Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require. The company was founded on January 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

