Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUGG. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 985.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,062,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,862,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 1,687.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 884,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 834,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 81.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,658,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 742,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JUGG opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

