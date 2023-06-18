Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.98. The company has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

