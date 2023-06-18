Jorge Luis Gonzalez Purchases 1,200 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,595.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $45.49 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $48.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 141.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

