Joseph Stilwell Purchases 2,500 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,045.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.19 per share, for a total transaction of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $92,352.75.

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell acquired 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell bought 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,783.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.