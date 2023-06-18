JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $273.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.77.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.14.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

