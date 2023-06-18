JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Overweight

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of MOR opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. On average, analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $26,056,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

