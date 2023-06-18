JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.55 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 92.45 ($1.16). Approximately 9,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 52,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.16).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £70.94 million and a PE ratio of -1,168.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.47.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

