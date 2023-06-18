Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a PE ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $949,970,200,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

