Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a PE ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $949,970,200,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.