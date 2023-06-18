Kathleen J. Cunningham Sells 3,000 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RE/MAX Trading Down 1.1 %

RE/MAX stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $333.05 million, a PE ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 707.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMAX. Stephens cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.