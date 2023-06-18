Keel Point LLC Acquires 151 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 409,229 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.91. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

