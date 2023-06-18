Keel Point LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of CAG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.