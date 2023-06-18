Keel Point LLC Acquires New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,206 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

