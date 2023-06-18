Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 146,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.