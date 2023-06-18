Keel Point LLC Buys 137 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

