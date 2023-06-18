Keel Point LLC Buys 206 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

