Keel Point LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $68.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

