Keel Point LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

