Keel Point LLC Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,964.44.

Diageo Stock Performance

About Diageo

Shares of DEO opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.00. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.